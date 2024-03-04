A staff of McPherson University,

Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole Adegun, has been awarded a research grant from the Royal Society of Chemistry, United Kingdom.

The research grant, which is for one year duration, is awarded for the scholar’s project titled, “Prescription, Non-Prescription And Other Personal Healthcare Products: An Investigation Into Their Environmental Behaviour In Ondo State, Nigeria,” is worth five thousand pound (£5,000).

In a press statement, signed by the deputy registrar, information and public relations of the University, Sanmi Enigbokan, said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Igbasan, has congratulated Adegun for the academic feat and wished him a resounding success in the conduct of the research.

Adegun, who is from the department of Biological Sciences, was also awarded an honorary appointment in 2019 as a Visiting Researcher/Ph.D Student to the School of Life Sciences, Pharmacy and Chemistry, Kingston University London, United Kingdom.

He has equally won the Researcher Development Award of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2023, as well as the Developing World Scholarship of the Analytical Chemistry Trust Fund of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2019. In 2002, he received the Tugbuyele Prize for the best graduating student in Chemistry from his alma mater.

He is currently a Lecturer 1 with several publications in high impact journals, and has indepth expertise in Environmental Analysis, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Data Analysis Software, among others.