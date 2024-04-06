100m hurdles world record holder, Tobi Amusan will begin the defence of her Wanda Diamond League crown in Xiamen, China on April 20.
The 26-year-old will face Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, world champion, Danielle Williams and world indoor champion Devynne Charlton in the race.
Amusan won the Wanda Diamond League crown for the third consecutive year in 2023.
The Ogun-State born athlete will also be aiming to win it for the fourth successive time after she became the second woman in Diamond League history to achieve a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles in 2023.
She holds the world record in the 100m hurdles with 12.12s.
Amusan achieved the feat in Oregon, United States of America in 2021.
