Tobi Amusan’s quest for a third consecutive Diamond League (DL) title will begin at the event’s season opener in Doha, Qatar, on May 5, 2023, as the World Athletics has released the 2023 provisional calendar.

The two-time Diamond League Champion may be competing in Doha if the meeting organisers include the 100m Hurdles among the events to be competed for at the meet for the second year running.

Amusan started her DL campaign at the same meet this year, finishing a close second behind former World Record (WR) holder Keni Harrison, who clocked a wind-aided time of 12.43s, ahead of the Nigerians’ 12.44s.

Amusan turned it around by gathering enough points during the season, which earned her a spot in the final leg in Zurich, where the newly crowned World Champion and record holder successfully retained her DL title with a new Meeting Record (MR) of 12.29s.

Doing this, she became the first Nigerian athlete in history to win two DL titles, her first win in 2021 when she sped to a then African Record (AR) of 12.42s, to become the first Nigerian in the DL era to win a DL trophy.

The 2023 provisional DL calendar, which for the first time includes fifteen host cities across twelve countries and four continents, was released by the World Athletics and the final scheduled to hold outside Europe for the first time in fourteen years.

The final is scheduled for Eugene, Oregon, at the Prefontaine Classic, where Amusan will seek to be among the 32 champions for the third time in a row. These champions will become new DL trophy holders across two days of elite athletics action on September 16 and 17, 2023