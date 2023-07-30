AMVCA Created 27,000 Jobs In 10 Years

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

27,000 jobs have been created by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) in ten years. This is according to the first impact report of the annual awards which has continued to celebrate creatives and film makers across the African continent.

The AMVCA impact report produced by BHM Research and Intelligence which represents a milestone achievement for the award organisers, provides an extensive and data-driven overview of the growth and development of the African entertainment industry.

The report revealed the economic impact and financial implications of the AMVCA on the African entertainment industry, including increased investments, revenue generation, and most notably, the creation of 27,000 jobs over the past decade. It also looked at

talent development potential of reward system, its social impact, highlighting the societal changes brought about by the AMVCA and industry growth which explores the overall growth and expansion of the African film and television industry, with a focus on storytelling quality, technological advancements, international collaborations, and market penetration.

This diligently-researched document offers insights, statistics, and success stories from the nine previous editions of the AMVCA, shedding light on the award event’s accomplishments, advancements, and socio-economic contributions.