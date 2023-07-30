2023 WWC: Super Falcons Good Run Will Continue – Gift Monday

Super Falcons striker Gift Monday has said that the team will continue their impressive run at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Monday who captained the Nations’s U-20 women to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women World cup in France maintained that the best is yet to come from the Randy Waldrum tutored side who take on Ireland Republic in the last Group match on Monday even as she expressed optimism in the ability of her teammates to rise to the occasion when it matters most.

Commenting on the impressive win against Australia Monday took to her Twitter handle to sing her team’s praises.

“I am very proud of the performance and progress of this incredible group. The feeling of being part of this team alone, gives me goosebumps. We are here to shine and surely, the good run will continue”, she enthused.

The Randy Waldrum-led side defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 at Lang Park on the heels of a 0-0 draw against Canada in the opening match at the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne. The feat saw Super Falcons move to the top of the group ladder.

Monday racked up three goals and three assists for Granadilla Tenerife in the Primera Division last season.