At the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held in November 2012, the new central leadership of the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core took over the relay baton of history. Since then, China has entered a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

This is a great era when we build on past successes to make further advances. The century-old CPC is uniting and leading hundreds of millions of Chinese people to continue to strive for fulfilling the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. China has realised the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and has embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country.

From standing up to growing prosperous then to becoming strong, China is standing tall and firm in the East as a large country, and it is embracing an irreversible trend of national rejuvenation.This is a great era when we break new ground while keeping to the right path. Standing at a new historic juncture in China’s development, Chinese communists with Comrade Xi Jinping as their chief representative fully consider the overall goal of national rejuvenation and the international situation in a context of change at a level unseen in a century, and continue to integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China’s reality and fine traditional Chinese culture to explore new ground both in theory and in practice. They created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, making new advances in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context.

Under the leadership of the Party, the Chinese people have turned China into a vibrant and prosperous country over the past 10 years. They enjoy a colorful and happy life, champion the national spirit of forging ahead courageously, demonstrate the institutional advantage of “China’s effective governance”, and envisage for the world a future of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

This exhibition tells the fantastic stories taking place over the past 10 years in China’s new era. It records how the Chinese people pursue their dreams through unremitting efforts, and displays how the Chinese people and people around the world work together to tide over difficulties and promote common progress.

