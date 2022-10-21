Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI yesterday neutralized bandits’ leader Ibrahim Chire and recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara State.

The director Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, in a statement said the troops conducted a fighting patrol to bandits` enclave at Doka village Gando Forest in Anka local government area of Zamfara State on 20 October 2022.

He said during the patrol, troops came in contact with bandits and engaged them with enormous fire.

He added that in the fire fight, the troops neutralized two terrorists while others fled with injuries.

He stated that during further exploitation of the general area, “one of the neutralized terrorists was identified as Mr Ibrahim Chire a notorious bandit leader known for terrorizing Gando, Gwashi, Bukkuyum and Anka general areas”.

The troops recovered one AK-47, four rounds of 7.62mm Special, one motorcycle, mobile phones amongst others.

