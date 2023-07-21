On the 27th to 28th days of July, the Russia-Africa Forum will be held in St. Petersburg, opening the doors to a new world.

Time flies unevenly, in certain periods it seems to accelerate, and sometimes more events happen in a year than in a whole decade. Even now the world is undergoing large qualitative changes, which we have not seen for several decades. The international system that existed for years, led by Western countries can be figuratively called the “Golden Billion”, no longer suits the rest of the world.

In the conditions of modern advancement in technology, economy and means of communication, the entire universe is trying to reach a new developmental level. Boundaries between developing and developed countries are blurring. This also affects the international political arena, where other states also want their voices to be heard as well. One of such platforms is the new world order, which will be the Russia-Africa Forum.

Obviously, the country that has now dared to challenge the “golden billion” and the entire West has become Russia. Moscow pays a high price for this: casualties and economic losses. But it is obvious that the leadership of the Russian Federation considered that in the future the damage from the domination of the “golden billion” would be even higher.

In fact, every day Russia again and again proves its viability. As it suddenly turned out, many more countries refused to join the economic sanctions against Russia than the West thought. 85% of the world’s population live in countries that have not joined the anti-Russian economic war. In fact, only the “golden billion” supported the sanctions, and even then not all of them.

Nigeria and other African countries also did not support the anti-Russian restrictions imposed by the West. With a significant part of the African population suffering from hunger, it is simply suicidal to oppose the world’s largest exporter of wheat and food in general. Although the countries of the West probably counted on this, because they continue, in fact, to adhere to colonial thinking. African countries should, according to their ideas, follow in the wake of their “white masters”.