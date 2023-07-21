Wizkid Present As Elumelu Organises Graduation Party For Daughter In UK

Billionaire Nigerian businessman, Tony Elumelu, on Friday, organised a Graduation Party for his daughter, Oge Elumelu, in London, United Kingdom.

The low-key event was attended by popular Nigerian singer, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, a.k.a Wizkid.

The party, which was dubbed ‘Sip and Paint’ to celebrate Elumelu’s first child, also had in attendance Oge’s mother and siblings including the Elumelu twins, among others.

The businessman took to his social media pages to post photographs from the gathering.

This is coming after Tony Elumelu had announced his arrival in the United Kingdom ahead of Oge’s graduation.

He wrote: “Oge’s graduation party.”