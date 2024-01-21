The Anambra state government, under the leadership of Prof. Charles Soludo, has commenced full implementation of zero Right of Way (RoW) policy.

This is in a bid to improve the quality of telecoms services in the state, thereby, bringing development to critical sectors of the state economy.

The managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of the Anambra state ICT Agency, Engr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, who disclosed this, at a virtual media parley, while unveiling the 21 Key Strides of the state government in ICT sector, averred tha, the state government took this bold step as part of his determination to deepen infrastructure enhancement.

This has motivated Infracos to deepen tech infrastructure in the state by laying fibre ducts, resulting in improved quality of ICT services across the state, Agbata said. ‘Anambra remains one of the few states currently implementing the Zero ROW policy as a first step towards fully deepening broadband penetration,’ Agbata declared.

On collaboration and interconnectivity, Agbata disclosed that recently, the leadership of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the state are partnering the ICT Agency towards the establishment of an Internet Exchange Point in the state. This initiative focuses on improving interconnectivity and reducing the cost of Internet access and deepening penetration,he said, emphasising that ISPs in Anambra are excited about the possibilities.

Agbata averred that, the public Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) initiative by the agency, has been activated at Aroma Junction, Book foundation and Unizik Gate, Ifite Awka. “This marks a significant stride and efforts are ongoing to extend this public Wi-Fi to various public spaces across the State in line with the People’s Manifesto or Prof. Soludo,” he said.

Currently, the ICT Agency is finalising the implementation of a public cloud service that would secure Anambra State’s data locally, fortify cybersecurity, and save costs by consolidating the multiple cloud providers engaged by MDAs, the CEO disclosed, even as he added that the federal ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy Blockchain Strategy has been adopted by the ICT Agency to promote and enhance the blockchain ecosystem activities in the state.