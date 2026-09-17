The former Anambra State governor, and, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the coming 2027 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has said that he will personally address the issues pertaining to debts and liabilities the incumbent governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo claims were left behind by his administration.

The media aide to the former Anambra state governor, Dr. Valentine Obienyem told LEADERSHIP on Thursday that his boss has decided to personally respond to the various claims Soludo government currently made against his administration concerning debts and liabilities.

Obienyem, however, described the latest alleged debts and liabilities Soludo is claiming that his administration inherited from Obi as deliberately fabricated to undermine Obi’s presidential ambition in 2027, in favour of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu.

Also, when contacted the Commissioner for Information in Anambra state during the immediate past Chief Willie Obiano, administration, Mr C. Don Adinuba has described the debts and liabilities Soludo is alleging that he inherited from the immediate past administration of Chief Willie Obiano and the latter’s predecessor, Peter Obi as an obvious personal quarrel between Soludo and Obi.

Adinuba who spoke in a telephone to LEADERSHIP on Thursday, however, said that no appointee of Obiano government, and, even the former governor, Obiano would want to volunteer any reaction to the debts and liabilities controversy.

He said that even the commissioner of finance during Obiano administration, Chief Ifeatu Onejeme, might not even want to respond to any issue pertaining to any claims about debts and liabilities anyone might claim the Obiano administration left behind.

He said that Onejeme is outside the country, and, might not even to speak on debit and liabilities.

“None of us (who served in Obiano administration) will be interested in getting involved or responding to the issue of debts and liabilities the Soludo is saying he inherited.

“All of us have done our own beat, and, we are now moving on with our lives.

“I’m sure that Ifeatu Onejeme ( Commissioner for Finance) is not currently in the country.

“What I don’t know is the problem Soludo is having with (Peter) Obi; I don’t know the problem between two of them. I don’t think, Obiano is the issue,” Adinuba stated further.