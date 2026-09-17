The Sokoto State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, psc, mnips, has presented cheques totaling N14,638,918.76 to 17 families of police officers who died in active service.

The presentation is part of the welfare initiatives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, aimed at supporting families of officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

Speaking during on the presentation on Thursday, CP Shaffa reaffirmed the commitment of the IGP to the welfare of personnel and their families, stressing that the sacrifices of officers in service to the nation will not be forgotten.

He appreciated the Inspector-General for his continued commitment to the welfare of officers and families of fallen heroes, noting that the financial assistance will provide meaningful support to the beneficiaries in their difficult period.

The beneficiaries expressed profound appreciation to the IGP and the Commissioner of Police for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of the Nigeria Police Force’s continued concern for families of its fallen officers.

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its commitment to prioritising the welfare of its personnel and honouring the sacrifices of officers who paid the ultimate price in service to the fatherland.