The Anambra State government has trained over 25,000 youths on technical skills so that they can compete favourably for jobs in the global market.

The state government has also instituted a N100 million cash prize to be won by participants in the government’s innovation competition slated to be held before the end of this year.

The special adviser to the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, Miss Chinwe Okoli who disclosed the state government’s youth empowerment programmes to newsmen in Awka yesterday said the current Government House Awka would be transformed into the permanent site of the Solution Innovation District.

She said, “Through programs like LevelUp Anambra and Code Anambra, we have trained over 25,000 youths on various deep technology skills, preparing them for jobs in the global market. Many of them secure such jobs daily, while our SID Teen Digital Bootcamp cultivates a new generation of talented teens poised for future global impact.

“Additionally, the Anambra State Startup Law, a domestication of the Nigerian Startup Act, is underway to boost an environment that nurtures creativity, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth.

In support of this commitment, Governor Soludo has prioritized infrastructure, with over 2,000 km of fibre duct being laid across the state for last-mile internet connectivity.”

A 13.7-hectare plot of land, currently home to the Government House, has been designated as the permanent site for SID.

Okoli further announced that; “An innovation competition with a prize pool of over one hundred million naira (N100,000,000) in cash prizes”

” This competition invites Nigeria’s brightest startups to pitch solutions addressing critical societal challenges in various sectors such as digital health, renewable energy, e-commerce, agritech, fintech, environment, education etc.

” Government ministries, agencies, academic institutions, startups, and creators are all welcome to participate in their categories of competition, with full details available on our website.

Innovators in Anambra and across Nigeria are eligible to apply and compete in the Battle4Solutions,” she said.