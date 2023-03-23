The Anambra state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation to train 20,000 youths on digital skills in the state.

The state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, at the launch of Solution Innovation District(SID), stressed that, knowledge and skills are enduring forms of power, while pointing out that the power of knowledge and skills transcends space and time and is not constrained by any boundaries because it follows an individual anywhere he or she goes.

“The demand for knowledge and skills is global. The certificate you possess doesn’t really matter to the world. They are more interested in your mental capacity and your manual dexterity. This is the game-changing moment. The desire to succeed and the desire to add value are the first requirements for success. Your knowledge and abilities will support you in achieving this,” Soludo explained.

The governor appreciated his special adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoye, for organising the programme, as well as Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for supporting Anambra.

“I think that this alliance will serve as the cornerstone of our future. The transition of Anambra from commerce; a largely informal to a formal economy, particularly, in the area of digital skills, has started,” Soludo stated.

On his part, the commissioner for Youth, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, recalled that, Soludo had launched the one youth, two skills programme in October 2022 as a pilot phase of his agenda and reported that the programme was progressing well, while emphasising that the opportunities that lie in digital skills are overwhelming. He maintained that the task of youth empowerment is a huge task and called on all stakeholders to participate in the programme.

He expressed satisfaction that Anambra state is not falling behind in terms of digital literacy, adding that the goal is provide more quality jobs.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the special adviser to the governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoli added that, “this journey aims to liberate the Anambra people’s creativity and is consistent with the Governor’s goal of making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland.

“The Solution Innovation District was established in Anambra State to foster and promote skill innovation, including that of digital skills. It will be a community of entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and clever artisans who will all work together to find solutions to issues in Anambra, Nigeria, and around the world.”

According to the special adviser, the SID components include business innovation, digital skills, and the desire to revive businesses on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp while producing thousands of millionaires each year.

The representative of the Microsoft Country manager for Nigeria and Ghana, Olatomiwa Williams and the chief executive officer of Wootlab Foundation, Chioma Okoro described the initiative as a move in the right direction, asserting that, the fourth industrial revolution has already begun.