The Anambra State Police Command has issued a wanted notice for an operative of the command, Inspector Audu Omadefu, over allegations of murder.

The Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, who detailed the situation in a press release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, said the fleeing Inspector Omadefu can be recognized by his service number AP No. 362178.

According to Tochukwu, the inspector has gone into hiding following the accusation, with his current location remaining a mystery.

The police have called upon the public to assist in locating Omadefu, assuring that any information provided will be handled with the highest degree of confidentiality.

The Anambra State Police Command’s statement implored the community to report sightings of the fugitive officer or share any relevant information by contacting the nearest Police Station.

“Alternatively, individuals can reach out directly to the Command’s Control Room at 07039194332 or communicate with the Public Relations Officer via 08039334002,” the statement said.