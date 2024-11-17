Trado-medical practitioner and chief executive officer of Anaxon Wellness, Dr. Oye Victor, has been inducted as a member of the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine (NCPNM) and Association of Physicians of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (APCAM).

Oye’s certification confirmed his status as a licensed Naturopathy Doctor recognised by the Nigeria Dental and Medical Council (NDMC) and authorised to practise with the same right and privileges as a medical doctor.

His induction took place on the sidelines of the World Scientific Study Tour Phytomedicine organised by NCPNM in patnership with Vapo Africa Tech Integrated Limited in Lagos recently.

The NCPNM retains the right to promote professionalism, best practice and to develop, establish and maintain standard of qualification in the field of natural and complementary alternative practice.

Congratulating Victor, President of NCPNM, Prof. Atteh O. Timothy, averred that his hard work, dedication, and commitment in the field have earned him his new feat.

He charged the newly inductee to always uphold the ideals and principles of natural medicine practice.

“We must prioritise the safety, efficacy and sustainability of natural remedies and continously strive for excellence in patient care. We must remain committed to evidence-based practice,” he said.

In addition to his membership of NCPNM, Victor also belongs to the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) and Nigerian Dental and Medical Council (NDMC) .

He is one of Nigeria’s finest tradomedical practitioners who has carved a niche in women’s reprodctive health wellness.

Through his founded Anaxon Wellness, the award-winning practitioner has brought succour to families and marriages with his carefully formulated innovative herbs stamped by the Nigerian government.