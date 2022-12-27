Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has called on Nigerians to have faith in God and not be afraid because God’s purpose for Nigeria will come to pass soon.

Ndukuba who made this known while delivering his Christmas message at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Abuja said that there is hope for Nigeria as the people are passing through what they are passing through as individuals, families, people, and as a nation.

According to the Anglican primate, in a time like this, just as it was on the very first Christmas when Jesus was born, the message of the Angel to the shepherds was to people neglected, oppressed and not regarded in society.

“When God wanted to break the news of the birth of Jesus, they were the first people that God told what heaven has done, which means God has regard for everybody. God has regard for the people, especially the downtrodden, those that are oppressed and suffering, and those that have no regard for class.

“I am believing in God that a good number of people in the world are passing through challenging times, and things that make them worth nothing before the powers of the world. But this Christmas, the message to us is, do not be afraid. Do not be overtaken by the things that are confronting you.

“Look onto God, for our sake, Jesus was born, so that he will deliver us from the bondage of sin and death, giving us salvation and freedom. So that we will be indeed the people that God has intended and purpose for us,” he said.

The Anglican primate further said that there is a purpose for God in the life of every individual, every family, and indeed, for Nigeria, and that the purpose shall surely come to pass.