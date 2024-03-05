A group, Concerned Edo Citizens has for the second day blocked the Auchi axis of the Benin – Ekpoma – Auchi – Abuja Highway over what they lamented as abandonment of the reconstruction work started since 2013.

The group on Tuesday mobilised residents and other road users to block the road completely at the popular Jattu Junction where they mounted canopies, made bonfires and cooked food.

The protesters also got the sympathy of the truck drivers union within the Etsako West axis as they deployed their vehicles to block the junction which is a gateway to vehicles plying the Benin- Ekpoma – Abuja highway.

The blockage led to a long stretch of trailers blocking one lane from Jattu Junction to Okpella and Agbede causing a lot of inconveniences to other road users.

Recall that a similar scenario occurred last year through which the officials of the Federal Ministry of Works through the Otaru of Auchi and Ogieneni of Uzairue commenced rehabilitation of the road.

Similarly, the senator representing Edo North at the Senate, Adams Oshiomhole recently lamented that the sum of N200 million voted for the reconstruction of the road in the 2024 budget was inadequate.

In the same vein, a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi who spoke to LEADERSHIP stated that going around Auchi and environs have been tough in the last two days.

He attributed the challenge to the blockade of the highway which spiralled into adjoining roads and streets in the town.

“One cannot even drive with the current cost of fuel, so commercial vehicles have been the option adopted to move around the town.

“But it is rather unfortunate that the government can subject its own citizens to this kind of hardship. No security, no light and no road for the people.

“Is it not an embarrassment that the Federal Government cannot complete a road they started since 2013. They have not even gone halfway in the construction,” the lecturer said anonymously.