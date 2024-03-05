Social media users have complained about abrupt loss of access to their Instagram and Facebook accounts on Tuesday evening, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

Down Detector, an internet monitoring website, saw a spike in reports of Meta service outages on Tuesday at about 3pm.

The social media apps and websites had been operating earlier on Tuesday, but since problems arose in the afternoon, users have been unable to log back into their accounts without any prior notice to users.

As of 3.20pm, there had been more than 90,000 complaints from Facebook users and 23,000 from Instagram. However, it’s believed that millions of users of both platforms were affected.