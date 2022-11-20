The campaign council of Obong Akan Udofia has described the annulment of his governorship primaries under the All Progressives Congress for the Akwa Ibom gubernatorial election as a travesty of justice.

Addressing journalists in Abuja at the weekend, the director-general, Akan Udofia Campaign Council, Chief Don Etim, said against the backdrop of the judgement there was preponderance of evidence showing that Udofia duly resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Etim said it was therefore shocking for anyone to claim that he is not a member of APC.

He said; “Udofia remains undaunted and is optimistic that he will surely be on the ballot as Governorship Candidate of the APC and win the 2023 Elections with the support of our people.

“We have great confidence in our judiciary and will take immediate steps to appeal this judgement and recover the mandate freely conferred on him by the members of our great party.”

Etim said Udofia’s resignation was formally conveyed to the PDP via a letter dated 1st of May 2022 and addressed to the Ward executive chairman of Mbiaso Ward 1 Nsit Ibom and chairman of Akwa Ibom state chapter of PDP respectively.

He said; “In view of the judgement of the Federal High Court in Uyo delivered on Monday 14th November, 2022 we are guided by our commitment to the Rule of law, the Constitution of our party, and the abiding support and goodwill of our Party members and teeming supporters to make this statement to clarify the issues and to set out our direction in a clear manner.

“Honourable Justice A A Okeke in her judgement nullified the Akwa Ibom APC primaries and held that our candidate, Obong Akanimo Udofia was not qualified to contest the Gubernatorial Primaries of our Party because he is not a member of the APC.”