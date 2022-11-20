An intelligence-led aerial and ground coordinated operation launched by the Nigerian Army targeting the Boko Haram group has led to the killing of scores of terrorists in Banki in Bama local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād Boko Haram suffered another devastating loss of its foot soldiers in the attack which occurred on Nov. 16 and 17 2022 in a hideout in Chongolo and Tangalanga.

The bombs from the detailed attack Super Tukano aircraft scored accurate hits on their target leading to the obliteration of 16 of the terrorists and some of their motorcycles.

Sources confirmed that another airstrike eliminated scores of the terrorists at Chongolo village.