Ailly Omojehova is a singer, songwriter and performer, who hails from Kogi State.

Born on January 27, Ailly’s love for music started at an early age where she sings to any little gathering she finds herelf in. Singing from home, school and her local church.

Although not growing in musical family, Ailly found her love in music and consistently shown her inner giting at every given opportunity.

With passion to get the world to hear her sound, Ailly harnessed her talent and set out professionally in year 2002 and released her first hit, titled ‘Oseun Oluwa’ themed ‘Olololololo’ in year 2008. The song was a rave and got her many invites and accolades. It was produced by Niyi P. and loved by all.

Ailly with a very high vocal prowess and energetic performances has since her professional entrance released several singles and albums that are still enjoying wide airplay with her captivating voice. To buttress her unwavering talent and standing out as the queen of Afro Gospel, Ailly teamed up with the legendary Samsong in her newest release titled, ‘Carry Me’

Ailly’s dorminance in the gospel music scene is not just a product of hardwork but talent and consistency. This has seen her won many awards and nominations particularly as one of the leading female artistes from North-Central region of Nigeria.

Currently signed to Lite Records, Ailly’s songs have topped many radio charts. She has made major appearances on big stages with renowned gospel acts.

Until recently, she started a monthly praise series tagged Ailly Praise Jam Live. Every episode has birthed great testimonies and requests for a more frequent releases.

All through the journey Ailly has recorded massive successes.