National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another set of 166 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja via a Chartered flight, Al Buraq Air, with registration number 5A-DMG Boeing 700-787 at about 1530 hours.

Their profile revealed that 66 adult females, four female children and four female infants. Also 77 adult males, eight male children and seven infant males made up the 166 returnees that voluntarily returned back to the country courtesy of International Organisation for Migration through the assistance of donor nations in Europe.

NEMA director-general, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, admonished the returnees to always avoid acts and practices that would disrupt their normal lives.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, reminded them that leaving the country in search of greener pastures where non-existed was a serious mistake, but asked them to appreciate God that they returned home alive.

He, therefore, advised them to settle down to harness better potentials that abound in all parts of the country, saying with enabling environment created by government in recent times, everyone with patience and perseverance will fulfill his or her potential.