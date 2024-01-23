Three people were on Sunday night killed in Benin City, the capital of Edo State in what appeared to be the resumption of cult killings in Benin.

Recall that no fewer than 30 people including a journalist with the Independent Radio and Television Station and vigilante heads were killed during a bloody cult war between members of the Black Axe and their rival Supreme Eiye Confraternities that characterised the last yuletide season in Benin.

The renewed cult clash it was gathered is between the Black Axe and the Eiye group, a development that is sending shivers down the spines of residents in Benin.

Two of the latest victims identified as Denco and Ariba were killed at a drinking parlour at Igun junction by Igbesanmwan and Oza street off Sokponba Road in Benin.

It was learnt that while Denco was accosted by the assailants at the drinking joint, Ariba was killed inside his room, after leaving his doors open after getting himself drunk.

The development according to a source led to the killing of the third victim at 2nd East Circular area same Sunday night, bringing the total number of casualties to three.

It would be recalled again that a middle-aged man was shot dead inside his car along Upper Siluko road by Textile Mill junction by suspected cultists who information revealed are hell-bent in avenging the death of their members during last December killings.

The victim whose name could not been identified as at press time was said to have been driving along the road when his killers pumped bullets through his side wheel screen, killing him on the spot.

When contacted on phone, the spokesperson for the Police Command in Edo State, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, told our correspondent that he is yet to be briefed on the incidents.

He said: “Not until we see our report coming from there (scene of crime), I will not be able to make a statement I don’t know about.

“Whatever I would say will be from the report that is coming from that place.”