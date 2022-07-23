Terrorists who attempted to attack a military camp in Sarikin Pawa in Munya local government area of Niger State over the week have shifted attacks to Kuchi in the same local government area, abducting 50 villagers.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the terrorists launched an attack on the village and abducted people mostly women.

It was learnt that the terrorists shot into the air to scare the villagers. Though nobody was killed, some of the villagers sustained injuries.

“In the process, they were able to gather 50 villagers who they were made to march into the bush , inside the rain to an unknown destination, maybe to their camp in Kaduna State,” a village source said.

Attempts to get the state commissioner of internal security, Emmanuel Umar to confirm the attack proved abortive but the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, confirmed the incident.