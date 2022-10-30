The Abia North Political Projects 2023 (ANPP) has adopted the president of Vision Africa International, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, as its consensus governorship candidate for next year’s election.

The director general and team lead of the ANPP, Dr Uduma Nnate, stated this yesterday at a press conference in Umuahia, saying 10 candidates were screened for the ticket.

He said the other candidates are Arch Ndukwo Anagha, APM; Chief Kalu Ijomah, NRM; Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, APP; Dr Ngozika Johnson-Ogbuneke, SDP; and Prof Greg Ibe, APGA.

“It is important to note that all our governorship candidates in all the parties are qualified and met our selection criteria, but we must present only one person,” according to him.

He said the criteria among others things considered were the chances, capacity, credibility, competence, political party, good health, and individual contact network of the candidates.

Nnate noted that members of the screening committee were people of proven integrity drawn from the five local governments areas of the zone, “as well as five elders for advisory and concurrence.”

Explaining that the ANPP was in the forefront of promoting and encouraging aspirants from the zone till the conclusion of the primary, he appealed to the other candidates to rally round the Methodist church bishop.

“We’re aware that the flag/ticket you hold belongs to your political party and will definitely consult your party before stepping down for Onuoha for the overall interest of people of the zone and the state in general.”