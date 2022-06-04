The Jama’ar Ansarul Muslimina fi Biladi Sudan also known as Ansaru terrorist group has denied responsibility for the March 28, 2022 train attack on Abuja /Kaduna train.

In a statement distributed to residents and motorists plying the Birnin Gwari road on Thursday which they titled,’ Message to Nigerian Government and the Citizens ‘ in Hausa a copy which was obtained and translated in English, the group distanced itself from the train attack.

According to the group, its main essence is to work for Allah by protecting Islam and Muslims who have been cheated and oppressed.

They also said they don’t kill or abduct unless they are sure a person is a kafir (infidel) or an oppressor.

They also said Abu Barra is not their leader, adding that at the appropriate time they would disclose the name of their leader to the public.

They maintained that their mission is to defend Islam from the Nigerian government and other black African countries.

It would be recalled that, in a recent security update, the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai confirmed the presence of the group in two LGAs of the state, namely Giwa and Birnin-Gwari local government areas.

Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Kasai in an interview confirmed the receipt of the statement.

“Our coordinators from some of the wards intimated us that the Ansaru group came on motorcycles and dropped the pamphlets in their various communities and also distributed same to motorists. We asked them to bring the pamphlet to us as you can see, he said.