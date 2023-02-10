Hyperion Avenue will publish the memoir of Marvel Superhero Ant-Man/Scott Lang on September 5, 2023, in real life.

The 256 pages book titled Look Out For The Little Guy is first seen in the upcoming third movie installment of the superhero, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It will detail Lang’s (played by Paul Rudd) journey from an ex-con to a superhero, expanding on his times in prison to becoming a becoming dad, becoming Ant-Man to joining the Avengers. In the memoir, Lang gives an official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos, how it feels shrinking down to ant-size and the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and a father.

According to Amazon, “Lang gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this very first memoir of an Avenger; and once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won’t need to be reminded to look out for the little guy.”

The book’s cover which features the smiling features of Lang – amid a red background spots a blurb by fellow Avenger Bruce Banner (The Hulk).