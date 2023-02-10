As part of its global advocacy for the promotion of Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), ASSITEJ International has opened calls for four researchers to lead its global research on children and young adult theatre.

The research aims at to be a reference for TYA practitioners in their daily working lives and thus will be published on an open access platform for practitioners across the 75 member countries of the association.

Selected applicants will lead research on Quantitative Access Data for TYA, Dissemination/Engagement Case Studies in TYA, Leadership Demographics in TYA, and the Value of TYA.

The Quantitative Access Data will explore which, and how many children and young people are currently accessing TYA by investigating, collating and interpreting existing data; while also defining, overseeing, and interpreting the collection of new data. As an international comparative series of case studies, Dissemination/Engagement Case Studies research will explore the habits, mechanisms and schemes through which children and young people engage with TYA. The Leadership Demographics study will examine the extent of diversity of TYA sector professionals particularly those holding leadership roles, while the final research focuses on the collation of existing research on the value of TYA from across the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications close on February 20, 2023.