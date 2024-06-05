Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly held talks with the English Championship club Watford over a potential takeover in a deal worth £150 million.

The Championship side, owned by Italian Gino Pozzo since 2012, were seeking new investment to reposition the club.

Athletic reports that Anthony Joshua’s involvement, even as part of a consortium, highlighted the club’s ambition to boost its financial and promotional standing.

The club’s valuation of £150 million to £175 million aligns closely with Joshua’s reported net worth, making the discussions financially plausible. Watford’s strategic push for investment could benefit significantly from Joshua’s global recognition and commercial appeal.

Although Anthony Joshua is not directly involved in the talks, he was approached about participating in the Championship club’s investment opportunities. These discussions are described as being at an entry-level.

The details of the proposal remain undisclosed, but it is known that Watford has engaged in talks with other parties regarding a minority stake in the club.

Commonly known as “AJ,” Joshua has an estimated networth of £150 million to £200 million, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List. He has strong connections to Watford, having been born at Watford General Hospital next to the club’s Vicarage Road ground, growing up in North Watford on the Meriden Estate, and attending school in nearby Kings Langley.