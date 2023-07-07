Anthony Joshua,Dillian Whyte Rematch Agreed For 12 August In London

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London’s O2 Arena on 12 August in a rematch of their 2015 bout.

Joshua, 33, knocked out Whyte in the seventh round of their heated British title fight eight years ago, which also took place at the O2, avenging a loss to his rival in the amateurs.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua went on to become a two-time world champion.

Whyte, 36, lost his only world title challenge to Tyson Fury in 2022.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year,” said Joshua. “August 12 is the date – I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business.”

Whyte beat Joshua by decision as an amateur in 2009, forming the basis of their bitter rivalry.