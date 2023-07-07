Gov Agbu Declares Free Education In Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has declared primary and secondary education free in the State.

Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari, Taraba State, on Friday.

According to the Governor, starting from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba State will be free.

The governor emphasised that it was the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fee.

He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy, has also made the decision imperative.