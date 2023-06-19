Anthrax Disease: Kwara Constitutes Prevention, Control C’ttee

Following the reported outbreak and spread of anthrax disease in some neighbouring West African countries, the Kwara State government has constituted a prevention and control committee against the disease.

The committee which is headed by Dr Idiat Aminu is to ensure prompt response to any report on suspected cases of the disease at livestock farms, cattle markets and other areas.

The state’s ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the setting up of the committee in a statement signed by the director, Personnel, Finance and Supply, Alh. Abdullahi Abdulwahab.

The government appealed to the general public, especially the livestock farmers to be vigilant and report any unusual happenings, such as sickness or sudden death of animals in their farms.

According to the statement, “anthrax is a bacterial disease that affects both animals and human beings which has claimed some lives in the neighbouring countries”.