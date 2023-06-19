Niger Gov Charges Tertiary Schools On Alternative Funding

Niger State governor, Mohammed Bago has asked tertiary institutions owned by the state to look inward and seek for funding instead of waiting for the government to subsidize their funding.

He asked them at a meeting held with the heads of the state-owned tertiary institutions in government house, Minna at the weekend.

The governor said tertiary institutions must be proactive in the development of their institutions.

The governor said that the institutions should have initiatives that would attract fundings from donor agencies and other organizations.

He said the government would rather give scholarships to indigenes of the state than to give subsidy to tertiary education .