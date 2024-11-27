The Kwara State government is set to vaccinate 330,000 cattle, sheep and goats during the forthcoming statewide mass Anthrax Vaccination Campaign in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas disclosed this on Wednesday at a training workshop conducted by the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) in collaboration with her ministry for veterinary personnel on vaccination procedures in Ilorin, the state capital.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Funke Sokoya, the commissioner said the training was significant to preventing anthrax and other zoonotic diseases in the state.

Thomas disclosed that the state government had received 330,000 dozes of anthrax vaccines from L-PRES Project through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

She charged the vaccinators to exercise caution and prioritise their safety while carrying out vaccination activities in view of the hazard involved in the field work.

The commissioner also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the prompt payment of counterpart funds for L-PRES and other projects under her ministry.

The L-PRES project coordinator in the state, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye said the training was to ensure seamless and efficient service delivery during the vaccination period, adding that the state is expected to vaccinate 330,000 animals comprising cattle, sheep and goats to protect them against anthrax disease.