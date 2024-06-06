Anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have both secured 3,412 convictions and forfeiture of N366.97 billion to the government alongside the recovery of N161,642,239,242.30 within one year.

These were disclosed on Thursday at a joint briefing by Security, Defence and Response agencies organised by the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee (SCIPC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Text of the brief read by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the anti-corruption agencies played a significant role in maintaining law and order through their anti-corruption initiatives.

He listed the recovered amounts to include N161,642,239,242.30 , $43,835,214.24, £25,365.00, €186,947.10 (One Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty-Seven Euros, Ten Cents), ₹51,360.00 (Fifty-One Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Rupees), C$3,750.00 (Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Canadian Dollars.

The rest are $740.00 (Seven Hundred and Forty Dollars), ¥74,754.00 (Seventy-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Four Yen), R35,000.00 (Thirty-Five Thousand Rand), 42,390.00 UAE Dirhams, 247.00 Riyals, and 21,580,867.631 Crypto Currency (Twenty-One Million, Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty-Seven Crypto Currency Units, Six Hundred and Thirty-One Cents).

Buba further said the EFCC secured 50 convictions in the fight against internet fraudsters and currency racketeers within the period.

“The EFCC has also taken bold steps to combat corruption, including the investigation of several politically exposed persons including former ministers and governors, and the launch of a crackdown on internet fraudsters and currency racketeers, securing over 50 convictions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ICPC in the period under review the recovered N66 billion in cash and rent on forfeited assets.

The Commission also secured restraining order on assets worth N5.882 billion, and N366.97 million was forfeited through judicial processes.

Furthermore, the ICPC already secured 18 convictions from 131 cases under the Commission’s investigation.