The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) began the interrogation of Dr Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, on Tuesday regarding an alleged N585 million fraud within the ministry.

A credible source within the anti-graft agency confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the minister appeared at the commission’s headquarters on Tuesday morning.

“The commission extended an official invitation to her on Monday, and she duly honoured it on Tuesday.

“She is currently undergoing interrogation by the commission, expected to provide comprehensive insight into the matter under investigation,’’ the source disclosed.

President Bola Tinubu suspended the minister on Monday following allegations of disbursing N585 million in humanitarian funds meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Cross River, and Ogun states into a private account.

The source mentioned that Edu might either be detained or allowed to leave and return for further questioning.

“Whether she will be released or detained depends on the investigation team. I cannot speculate; it relies on the ongoing investigation process,’’ the source clarified.

Furthermore, the source revealed that the EFCC continued to interrogate the former Minister of Social Development, Disaster Management, and Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

Umar-Farouk, reportedly released on Monday night, returned to the EFCC on Tuesday for additional questioning. She is under investigation for a reported N37.1 billion allegedly laundered by ministry officials during her tenure.

Additionally, Hajiya Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, remains under investigation at the EFCC.

Shehu was responsible for overseeing the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari to aid vulnerable groups and individuals.

