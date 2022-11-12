LEADERSHIP Weekend brings to you the most anticipated films scheduled for release this Christmas holiday and the year 2023.

Our Universe (2022)

Our Universe is a Netflix six-part documentary series that explores the connectedness of our earthly universe for over 13.8 billion years; from the sun to the birth of a sea turtle.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the documentary set for screen November 22 on Netflix, uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI bring the viewer close up with some of the iconic, charismatic animals of earth.

Guillermo del Torro’s Pinocchio (2022)

This holiday season Guillermo del Torro’s bring us a reimagined version of the wooden boy with a borrowed soul – Pinocchio. We see the twig-like Pinocchio played Finn Wolfhard embark on an adventure away from his fatherly maker to avoid being a burden to him.

In the seemingly happy circus world, Pinocchio learns things aren’t as cheery as they seem, and man is full of deceit, even as he is assigned a guardian – a bug, by the sphinxlike fairy voiced by Tilda Swinton to guide him on the path of good.

Packing a stellar cast of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Fin Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christopher Waltz and Tilda Swinton is already screening on Netflix.

Knock At The Cabin (2023)

Knock at the Cabin features former wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista in leading role and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter series).

The trailer opens with a family of three, two males and their daughter, traveling up to an isolated cabin in the woods for a vacation. Things go downhill as four eerie looking fellows force, they way into the cabin, holding the family hostage with the demand that they make the necessary choice of who among them should die in order to save the world.

Set to release on February 3, 2023, the trailer has garnered 35,000 likes and 600,766 views on YouTube a day after its release.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

In this fourth installment John Wick films, Wick is drawn into the single win or lose combat with the option of execution to save his family, and embrace a new and ‘good’ life.

John Wick 4 features Donnie Yen as a villain, and Bill Skarsgad in the role of super villain Mackie de Guillermo out to rule in a new underworld devoid of rules and management. Other cast members include Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

The Lionsgate Production film will premiere March 4, 2023.