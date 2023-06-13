Anxiety As 10th NASS Elects Presiding Officers Today

As the nation looks forward to the emergence of a new leadership of the National Assembly today, there is heightened anxiety as contenders for the top seats in both chambers have stuck to their guns despite efforts to make them yield ground for the preferred candidates of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

LEADERSHIP reports that the ruling party had endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio as president of the 10th Senate and Jibrin Barau as his deputy, while it has tipped Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu to emerge as Speaker and deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The presiding officers are the Senate President and the deputy Senate President in the red chamber; the Speake