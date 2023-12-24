Inter-communal crisis is brewing between Ijaw-speaking Okoloba community in Bomadi local government area and Urhobo-speaking Okuama community in Ughelli South council area.

They have alerted Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the incessant attacks and invasion of farmlands and fishing lakes belonging to Okoloba federated community.

The chairman of Okoloba federated community, Mr Clement Koki, alleged that their neighbouring Okuama community had invaded and attacked their people, farmlands and fishing grounds on several occasions without any provocation.

“There is no gainsaying that where peaceful co-existence is lacking, certainly there cannot be any meaningful development. The resultant situation is anarchy and disorderliness which are precursors to underdevelopment.

“Specifically, on 17th December, 2023, the people of Okuama came in their droves to our community waterfront and started cutting trees and grasses under the guise of catching fishes, thereby exposing the shoreline to massive erosion, and at the same time blasting dynamites indiscriminately.

“These acts are particularly prohibited in the community and they attract stiff penalties on offenders, a fact well known to the people of Okuama. The essence being to preserve our ecosystem owing to the effect of erosion affecting our shorelines and threatening the safety of our land, buildings and livelihood of our people…,” he said.

DSP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the command was handling the matter.