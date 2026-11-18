BY Jonathan Nda-Isaiah and Ademu Idakwo, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have traded accusations over alleged attempts to incite violence among youths at political campaign rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The latest exchange followed allegations by the APC Presidential Campaign Council that opposition parties, particularly the ADC and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), were sponsoring hoodlums to disrupt campaign activities and create an atmosphere of insecurity around President Bola Tinubu’s campaign events.

In a statement dated November 17, 2026, and signed by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused opposition elements of deploying propaganda, artificial intelligence-generated images, deepfakes, fake news and sponsored protests to manipulate public opinion and create a false impression of widespread dissatisfaction with the President.

The APC said it had raised the alarm hours before the flag-off of its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, warning that opposition parties were allegedly planning to introduce violence into political campaigns across the country.

According to the statement, the alleged plot had begun to unfold, with opposition parties purportedly sponsoring young people to disrupt APC rallies, carry banners and chant “Bamaiyi” in an attempt to portray public discontent against Tinubu.

The ruling party cited an incident at an Abuja mosque last Friday, where it alleged that some hoodlums mobilised by opposition elements pelted the presidential motorcade with stones.

The APC commended security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for exercising restraint, while also praising Tinubu for directing the police in Abuja to release those detained over the incident.

The party further expressed concern over alleged attacks on its members and supporters in the Southeast, claiming that some had been threatened and labelled saboteurs for refusing to support Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate.

It also accused opposition-sponsored agents of destroying its campaign billboards under the cover of darkness, describing the alleged activities as unacceptable and contrary to democratic principles.

The APC called on ADC and NDC leaders to desist from allegedly recruiting young Nigerians for activities that could endanger their lives, insisting that political campaigns should be peaceful and inclusive.

However, the ADC Presidential Campaign Council rejected the allegations, accusing the ruling party of attempting to portray public anger over the economic situation as an opposition-sponsored campaign.

In a statement issued by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC challenged the APC to provide evidence to substantiate its claims that the opposition sponsored or armed those allegedly involved in disrupting campaign events.

The opposition council questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on the President’s motorcade, noting what it described as inconsistencies between the Presidency’s earlier denial that the convoy had been pelted and the APC’s subsequent account that some individuals were detained over the incident.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?” the ADC asked.

It further questioned why those detained were released if the government had evidence linking them to an organised attack, and why the alleged sponsors had not been identified and prosecuted.

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents,” the statement added.

The ADC maintained that it neither sponsors violence nor recruits young people to confront political opponents, stressing that it condemns attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, regardless of political affiliation.

It called for an impartial investigation into all reported incidents, insisting that responsibility should be established through evidence rather than political accusations.

The opposition party also challenged the APC to explain reports and images allegedly showing money being distributed at its campaign events, arguing that the ruling party should not dismiss every expression of public dissatisfaction as opposition-sponsored.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

The ADC further accused the Tinubu administration of worsening economic hardship through policies that have made food, fuel and other essential commodities increasingly expensive.

It urged the APC to provide evidence for its allegations or withdraw them, maintaining that Nigerians were capable of independently assessing the government’s performance.

The exchange underscores growing political tensions as parties intensify preparations and campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with both sides trading allegations over political intimidation, propaganda and the conduct of supporters.

Neither party’s allegations of sponsoring violence have been independently established in the statements provided.