Ebonyi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has condemned the attempted assassination of the party chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha.

He was almost murdered in his village on 26th December, 2022.

The director-general of the campaign council, Chief Austin Umahi, condemned the attempt when he led members of the council, state and National Assembly candidates of APC on a solidarity visit to Emegha in his Abakaliki residence.

Umahi who expressed anger and sadness with the masterminds and perpetrators of the carnage, stated that the attempt to kill the APC state chairman was reprehensible and repugnant.

He said Emegha had made personal sacrifices for the party and deserves the respect of all true party faithful, pointing out that the party chairman’s refusal to take the war to his enemies was not an act of cowardice, but an act of respect for the party leader.

He decried the losses in property and lives which Emegha suffered as a result of the failure of his assassins to get at him and kill him as the prime target of their evil mission.

The Ebonyi State APC Campaign Council extended their condolences to the state party chairman and his family and assured him that the attacks on him and his household cannot deter his resolve as a committed party man to work for the victory of the APC at all levels in the state.

Emegha thanked the Divine Mandate Campaign Council and the party’s candidates for the visit, condolences and solidarity, reiterating that he would have become history if not for God’s intervention.

According to him, the critical assignment of the assassins was to eliminate him by all means and at all costs without a trace.