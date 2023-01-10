The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it has uncovered plans by some politicians and people it called disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against its director-general, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and his key officials over the Service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.

The DSS spokeperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said those behind the plot have engaged civil society and non-governmental organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.

He also alleged that sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DGSS, his family and some of its officials.

The statement also added that, “the Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties. However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and urge them to ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG. It restates its unalloyed support to the president on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”