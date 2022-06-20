A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has called for the genuine reconciliation amongst the leaders of the state, so as to attract the much-needed development to the state.

He said the reconciliation should not be only between the former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, but for every indigene of the state.

Wali, who is also the national leader of a good governance advocacy group, Unity House Foundation (UHF), disclosed this on his verified Facebook page.

The APC chieftain called on Wike to take the first step towards the reconciliation by releasing the detained governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo.

He said: “According to Micheal J. Fox, one’s dignity may be assaulted, vandalized and cruelly mocked, but it can never be taken away unless it is surrendered.

“I may not be a fan of the former governor that went to get a court order, that stops EFCC from getting involved in our affairs. Well, after the presidential primaries, I now appreciate the intent and intendment. We are not loved.

“While not endorsing corruption, I want us to take a look around other states in Nigeria and you will see that it is the house rats that are calling the outside rats into our house. Are we suggesting that other states in Nigeria are now Finland or Sweden?

“Nigeria has perfected the divide and rule strategy against Rivers State. Remember how General Buhari became President Buhari and how we were rewarded in 2022? Or have we forgotten how and why there is still a party called PDP today, and how we were rewarded in 2022?

“Let’s reconcile now and we can deal with out our internal issues ourselves. Governor Wike, please cast the first stone. Set Farah Dagogo free.”