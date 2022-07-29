The All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy party chairman in Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, has been appointed as the state coordinator to oversee all the support groups of the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

Williams appointment, which takes immediate effect, would enable the party leadership in the state streamline the coordination of the various registered support groups for effective and efficient delivery of activities.

Williams will bring his wealth of experience to bear as a former coordinator of Neighbor 2 Neighbor campaign Network and coordinator of over 20,000 support groups during President Jonathan campaign days of Goodluck Support Group.

Other positions held by the APC chieftain include; Commissioner 1 with the Cross River State Sports Commission, Member, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Board Member,

Science and Technology Complex Shedda, Youths and students Affairs Goodluck Support Group, and Coordinator Neighbor 2 Neighbor Campaign Network Abuja amongst others.

Speaking on the issues, an APC youth leader in the state Comrade Bassey Adam said Willams has the political clout to deliver satisfactorily on the task ahead.

“Williams’ wealth of experience will help him to drive the process to a logical conclusion without the party leadership having any regret.

“As a chartered accountant by training, I think this is the right place and time that the managerial efficiency which he has can come to bear.

“Willams has in the last two decades been managing both men and material resources, a businessman, a politician, and a life coach whom many in his immediate constituency see as a great mobiliser.

“He is good for the task ahead. Apart from being a mobiliser of men and resources, Prince Williams had been the coordinator of Neighbor 2 Neighbor campaign Network and coordinator of over 20,000 support during president Jonathan campaign days of Goodluck Support Group,” the youth leader maintained.