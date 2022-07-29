The gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad Liman Sifawa, has expressed dismay over the non-inclusion of his name and personal particulars alongside other party candidates in 2023 elections in the state.

Sifawa at a press conference said the national and state headquarters of his party are fully aware of the development and are working to find out what went wrong as regards the submissions of candidates’ names and their particulars to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We followed all necessary steps and specifications of both INEC and Accord Party governing the presentation of aspirants, including primary elections, filling of relevant forms, affidavit and presenting the same to the National Accord Party headquarters in Abuja accordingly.

“Our mission is to revive the political culture of the country, characterised by corruption, indiscipline, and irresponsibility, and to bring positive change which we know is not an easy thing, hence the beneficiaries of a corrupt system will stand against it at all cost.

“We are ready to provide the necessary leadership with the support and cooperation of all Nigerians and we are optimistic that victory is certain as God always supports whoever strives in his way and he will never let him down,” Sifawa added.

The aggrieved gubernatorial candidate however urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful pending the outcome of their findings from the party headquarters and INEC.