The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of its Ward, Local Government and State congresses in circulation.

Advertisement

The document titled; “Draft APC 2025 Schedule of Nationwide Congresses and Related Activities” which has gone viral, said the ward and local government congresses were scheduled for December 10 and 12, 2025, respectively, and to be followed by state and zonal congresses, culminating into National Convention slated for between March 25 and 28, 2026.

But, APC, in a terse statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in Abuja on Sunday, dismissed the notice, describing it as fake news.

Advertisement

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to “APC 2025 SCHEDULE OF NATIONWIDE CONGRESSES AND RELATED ACTIVITIES” widely in circulation on social media.

“Our great Party wishes to clarify that the purported Schedule of Activities for Congresses was neither made nor authorized by the Party, and should be disregarded as FAKE NEWS,” the statement stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that APC conducted its last Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses in 2021, while its national convention, which produced Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as national chairman and national secretary, respectively, was held in March 2022.

However, indications have emerged that the tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC), alongside those of the state, local government, and ward executives, may be extended beyond the 2027 general election.