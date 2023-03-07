The All Progressives Congress (APC) has engaged 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the victory of its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had rejected the outcome of the election and challenged the result at the Court of Appeal sitting as the tribunal.

The court last week granted them leave to inspect materials used for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, national legal adviser of the governing APC, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, released the 13-man list comprising 12 SANs.

Leading the team is legal luminary, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN),

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the statement read.

“The team is comprised of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

“The legal team consisting of twelve (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq., is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.”

Other members of the list are Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Omezia Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniyi.

“The party is confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.”

The APC also urged party members to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people, calling on all parties involved to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.