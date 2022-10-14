The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has faulted the establishment of Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission in Bauchi by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in the state.

APC said the formation of the anti-graft agency was driven by a motive to witch-hunt political opponents, and to protect himself from the EFCC, ICPC and other federal agencies fighting corruption.

“While the APC has fought against corruption as a cardinal objective enshrined in its Constitution and would have otherwise unreservedly welcomed the PCAC, we strongly suspect the motive for the creation of the PCAC by Kaura at this point in time”, the party said.

APC in a statement in Bauchi yesterday signed by its publicity secretary, Adamu Ali Jallah said that given the antecedents of Senator Bala Mohammed’s intolerance to opposition and desperation to hang on to power by all means, believed that he will use the anti-graft agency to witch hunt, intimidate and oppress past and present public servants and his party PDP members now leaving Kaura for the opposition political parties, especially the APC.

The APC Spokesperson said that while the APC has fight against corruption as a cardinal objective enshrined in its Constitution and would have otherwise unreservedly welcome, it strongly suspects the motive for the creation of the anti-graft agency by the ruling party in the state at this point in time, saying “Everyone knows that Governor Bala views as a threat to his doomed re-election quest and his well-known appetite for corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the opposition party, “From the outset, Kaura has shown his true colour as a legalistic autocrat and succeeded in undermining the State House of Assembly when he enabled 11 out of 31 members to “elect” the speaker. His aim was to neutralize the second arm of government constitutionally created to check and oversight his actions and hold him to account”.

The opposition party explained that the governor has waged a sustained war against the state bureaucracy in order to intimidate, silence and cower the State Civil Service to passive submission so as to rule the state like a corrupt amoral king without due regard for due process, rule of law or democratic norms.

“More importantly, Kaura is trying to oust the jurisdiction and/or Impede the EFCC and ICPC to prosecute corruption allegations against him or his family and friends. Nevertheless, to prove themselves, we challenge the PCAC to immediately start an investigation and expeditiously prosecute the following credible corruption allegations.

“30billion naira loan from UBA Bank for projects across the state. N3.6 billion vehicles contract Kaura gave to himself and his family and friends through Adda Nig. Ltd; the recent sales of Bauchi state assets and Companies to kaura’s family and friends; Over N1.2 billion monthly security vote mismanagement.”

The APC in Bauchi also charged the governor the whereabouts of N8 billion federal government refunded funds for road construction; The N11 billion Kaura inherited in FCMB account belonging, and N6.2 billion renovation of Government House.