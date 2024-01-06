The APC Grassroots Governance Group APC (G3) has commended the federal government for providing 50% transport rebate and free train transportation for Nigerians during the Christmas holidays.

To cushion the effect of high cost of transportation fares, the federal government had in December approved free rail services for commuters through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and 50 per cent reduction in transport costs along 22 interstate routes.

The free rail services which was supposed to expire on January 4, 2024 was extended to January 7 by the government.

The group in a press release yesterday by the national coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, said President Bola Tinubu had shown that he is not just a listening leader, but one that is concerned about the overall welfare of the masses.

APC G3 while soliciting for patience and support of Nigerians for the Tinubu government, said the APC government would not relent in looking for ways to make life bearable for the masses.

The group further commended the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, who chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Presidential Intervention for a job well done.